Arsenal edge Chelsea in thrilling Carabao Cup semi-final first leg victory

Arsenal defeated Chelsea 3-2 in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final to put one foot in the competition’s final. The Gunners were determined to underline their desire to win the trophy and showed their intent from the opening moments of the match. It came as little surprise when they took the lead after just seven minutes, with Ben White finding the net to give Arsenal an early advantage.

Arsenal have been the best team in England this season and were keen to prove that status again on a night when Chelsea were equally eager to demonstrate their ability to deliver in a high-pressure fixture. The opening goal set the tone for an intense contest, with both sides committing fully as Chelsea searched for an equaliser.

First Half Intensity and Arsenal Control

As Chelsea pressed forward, the match became increasingly physical, resulting in several bookings for robust challenges. Despite the high tempo and numerous confrontations, neither side was able to add to the scoreline before the interval. Both managers were left knowing that their half-time instructions could prove decisive in such a finely balanced encounter.

Arsenal responded quickest after the break, and their positive approach was rewarded when Viktor Gyokeres extended their lead shortly into the second half. The goal placed the Gunners in a commanding position and threatened to take the tie away from the home side.

Late Drama and Arsenal Resilience

Chelsea refused to concede defeat and continued to push forward with purpose. Their persistence paid off when Alejandro Garnacho scored to reduce the deficit, reigniting belief inside the stadium. Arsenal, however, showed their intent once more by extending their lead through Martin Zubimendi, a goal that appeared to put them firmly in control.

The drama was not over, as Chelsea once again fought back, with Garnacho scoring his second goal to make it a tense finish. The home side pressed relentlessly for an equaliser, leaving space at the back, but Arsenal held their nerve. The Gunners defended resolutely in the closing stages and returned home with a valuable victory and a strong advantage ahead of the second leg.