Arsenal edge closer to deal with Lille striker as salary demands revealed

Arsenal’s pursuit of a new striker has taken a promising turn, with reports suggesting that Canadian forward Jonathan David is open to a move to North London – and crucially, his salary expectations are within reach for the Gunners. The Lille striker has been on the radar of multiple Premier League clubs, but Arsenal are now believed to be leading the race thanks to their Champions League status and attractive project under Mikel Arteta.

David is a financially viable option

David, who has netted 24 goals in all competitions this season, has just one year left on his contract with Lille. That puts the French club under pressure to cash in this summer or risk losing him for free in 2026. According to TeamTalk, David’s representatives have made it clear that while he is seeking a fair wage package, he is not demanding unrealistic terms – making him a more financially viable option than some of the other strikers Arsenal have considered.

A versatile forward who fits Arteta’s system

What makes David such a compelling target for Arsenal is his versatility and work rate. The 24-year-old is capable of playing as a lone striker or in a two-man partnership, and he’s shown the ability to link up play, press aggressively, and make clever runs behind defences –

traits Arteta values highly. His intelligence off the ball and calm finishing in the box would add a new dimension to Arsenal’s attacking setup, especially as Gabriel Jesus continues to struggle with injury setbacks and Kai Havertz remains a hybrid option rather than a pure No.9.

Importantly, David is also entering his prime years and has experience in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League. Arsenal are expected to face competition for his signature, but the player’s openness to joining the project and Lille’s need to sell could give Berta and Arteta the edge in finalising a deal swiftly.

Would you be excited to see Jonathan David at the Emirates next season, Gooners? Let us know in the comments below.

Michelle M

_________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.