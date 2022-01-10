Arsenal edges closer to landing Juventus flop

Arthur Melo remains an option for Arsenal in this winter transfer window.

The Brazilian is struggling to prove his worth at Juventus and the Italians are happy to allow him to leave.

Arsenal has several midfield targets as they search for players to add quality to Mikel Arteta’s side.

However, they are not looking to spend an awful lot of money this month, and that is one reason Arthur can join them.

Juve is open to allowing the former Barcelona man to leave on loan for the next six months.

Arsenal can take that option and evaluate him before signing him permanently or move for another option in the summer.

Todofichajes says his transfer to the Emirates this month is one to monitor.

Arsenal is working to secure an agreement with Juve which would allow the Brazilian to spend the rest of this season in London.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arthur would be a good signing to have at Arsenal, not just because of his quality.

We also need options in every position on the team, and he would offer that to us if he makes the move.

If we can help him reach the peak of his performance like he was at Gremio, then we would have a top player in our squad.