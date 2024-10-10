Review – Arsenal embarrassed 5-2 by Bayern Munich Women with Chelsea coming up next

AWFC vs Bayern Munich match report

Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women walked away defeated last night in Germany as they looked to face off against German giants Bayern Munich in the first round of the Women’s Champions League group stages. The squad travelled to Stad. A. d. Grunwalder str stadium in what was always going to be a tough challenge for the Gunners, and ended up having a night they’d rather forget after losing 5-2 to the German side, leaving Arsenal Women with a lot to do in a very competitive group. Here’s a run down of everything that happened.

Jonas Eidevall had made quite a few changes from the game against Everton on the weekend, bringing Zinsberger back between the sticks and starting Blackstenius over Russo up top and centre, hoping to bring some freshness into the side after such a quick turn around between games. Arsenal started the game looking like they were in control but sat back and allowed Bayern to have a lot of the possession and almost looked like we were playing into their hands.

Both sides had early chances saved and it was becoming a tight knit contest but It was Arsenal who opened up the scoring in the 30th minute via Mariona Caldentey after a perfectly timed cross from Katie McCabe on the left wing was put into the middle of the box for Caldentey to slot past the Bayern keeper to make it 1-0.

Unfortunately for the Gunner’s, it didn’t take Bayern too long to snatch a goal back, levelling up the scores in the 43rd minute and catching Arsenal sleeping, after a cross from Georgia Stanway looped into the box towards the back post for Bayern’s captain and centre back Viggosdottir leaped above Blackstenius and headed the ball into the back of the Arsenal net to make it 1-1.

The first half ended 1-1 with both teams having a lot to do. Both teams came out in the second half with early chances but it was Bayern who drew the next blood in the 56th minute via Lohmann who took a shot from close range and slotted the ball into the bottom right hand corner of the net, catching Zinsberger at the near post and making it 2-1.

Arsenal were the next to level up the scores only 10 minute later when McCabe picked up her second assist for the night after she whipped a cross into the box from the corner onto the head of Lia Codina who made no mistake and buried the ball into the back of the net to make it 2-2.

Unfortunately for Arsenal, this goal seemed to spark something in Bayern, and they looked locked and loaded and on a mission to finish the game with three points and it only took them 8 minutes to get back in front after a corner was whipped onto the head of Harder to slot into the back corner of the net to make it 3-2.

Only 4 minutes later and Bayern had scored their 4th for the night and Harder’s second after another cross was whipped into the box and Harder managed to leap up and get at head to the ball and slot it through the arms of Zinsberger to make it 4-2.

But Harder wasn’t finished there, picking up her hatrick for the night in the 86th minute after the ball was squared into the box and the shot was first saved by Zinsberger, but she then fumbled the ball back into the path of Harder who made no mistake and smashed the ball into the back of the net to make it 5-2.

A hard day at the office for Eidevall and his squad and with such a quick turn around this weekend as we look to face long time rivals Chelsea, we have a lot of work to do. Now sitting at the bottom of the Group, we must make improvements and focus on the big games to come.

In the WSL so far, our star-studded Arsenal have beaten Leicester just 1-0, and drawn against Everton and Man City. Chelsea have only played twice with a GD of 8-0, and are one point ahead of us in the table already. Is it time for Eidevall to start worrying about his job?

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

