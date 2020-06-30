Arsenal employee on his way to Liverpool but a replacement has already been found

Liverpool has had a recent history of trying to take players or staff from Arsenal and the Reds are not stopping any time soon it seems.

A recent report via the Express is claiming that Arsenal’s head of physiotherapy Chris Morgan will return to Liverpool.

The Gunners, however, have known about his departure and they have already lined up a replacement for him.

The Express further claims that they have made Paris Saint-Germain’s Bruno Mazziotti his replacement to take over as soon as he leaves.

Morgan has previous work history with Liverpool as he had spent ten years with the Reds before leaving them in 2016.

He will now make a return there as a replacement for first-team physiotherapist Christopher Rohrbeck.

Liverpool already knew that Rohrbeck would be leaving them this year, and they had already planned to make Morgan his replacement.

Steven Gerrard has credited Morgan for saving his career on a number of occasions because of how good he was at his job.

“He was initially the reserve-team physio, doing bits and pieces with the main squad,” Gerrard said as quoted by Express Sports.

“But Chris was so good at his job that more and more often, I went to him first whenever I felt a niggle or was worried about a more serious problem.

“As the years passed, I learned to trust Chris completely, whether it was during a recovery from injury or him listening to me unburden myself with some of my darker doubts.

“He helped save my career a couple of times.”

Hopefully, Bruno Mazziotti will do a good job for Arsenal because if there is one thing that is required at the Emirates it is to sort out the constant injuries that our players seem to suffer more than at other clubs.