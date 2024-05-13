Arsenal encounter another hurdle in the race for Spanish midfielder

Martin Zubimendi remains a key target for Arsenal, but they are not getting any closer to signing the midfielder.

The Spaniard has been an important player for Real Sociedad and seems to enjoy life at the Spanish club.

Zubimendi has been one of the best midfielders in La Liga over the last two seasons, serving as the bedrock of the Sociedad team.

Arsenal knows that Thomas Partey has just a few more seasons left to play, and the injury-prone Ghanaian’s contract might not be extended when it expires in 2025.

This means they must look for a quality midfielder to replace the former Atletico Madrid man.

The Gunners consider Zubimendi to be good enough for that role in their team, and the Spanish midfielder is also being tracked by Barcelona and other top European clubs.

While the Catalans will struggle to beat Arsenal to his signature, their next obstacle is convincing him to leave.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Zubimendi feels at home with his current team, and Arsenal will face difficulties persuading him to consider leaving.

Zubimendi feels really comfortable at Sociedad, and that is the reason he did not leave them last summer.

We need to work hard to convince him that moving to a top Premier League club is the next best step for him.

