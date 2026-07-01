Arsenal encouraged to make offer for Champions League winner

Bradley Barcola is one of the players Arsenal want to add to their squad this summer, and the French attacker could reportedly be open to making the move to the Premier League.

The winger currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain, where he is no longer considered a guaranteed starter despite helping the club secure back-to-back Champions League titles.

Arsenal and Liverpool have both been monitoring Barcola closely, with the rivals eager to bring the attacker to England during the current transfer window. Reports suggest the player is receptive to the idea of seeking a new challenge away from Paris.

Arsenal encouraged by Barcola situation

Arsenal are prepared to make their move if the opportunity becomes available, and according to Metro Sport, the club have been encouraged by indications that Barcola wants to leave PSG.

The French champions are also reportedly prepared to listen to offers and view him as one of the players who could depart should a suitable proposal arrive.

PSG’s reported interest in Yan Diomande has further increased speculation surrounding Barcola’s future, with the youngster viewed as a possible long-term replacement.

The Ligue 1 champions are believed to be considering adjustments to their squad in order to raise funds and strengthen other areas ahead of the new campaign.

Barcola’s situation has therefore attracted growing attention from clubs seeking a high-quality wide attacker with experience at the top level of European football.

Experience could benefit Arsenal

Having won back-to-back Champions League titles with PSG, Barcola possesses the kind of elite-level experience Arsenal believe could be highly valuable within their squad.

The Gunners remain determined to challenge strongly for European honours and see players with winning experience as important additions to the dressing room.

Arsenal believe his pace, creativity and attacking versatility could significantly strengthen their forward line while also increasing competition for places.

The club’s ambition to win the Champions League means adding players accustomed to success in the competition is viewed as a key part of their long-term strategy.

If PSG ultimately decide to sanction his departure, Arsenal are expected to position themselves strongly in the race for his signature, although competition from Liverpool could still complicate any potential deal.

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