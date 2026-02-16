Arsenal encouraged to reignite their interest in Spanish attacker

Nico Williams has been one of the most sought-after players over the past two summers, with Arsenal competing to secure his signature. Barcelona appeared to be the primary obstacle, largely due to his friendship with Lamine Yamal, and it seemed the Catalan side had won the race. However, in a surprise move that shocked the football world, Williams ultimately signed a ten-year deal with Athletic Club.

While this agreement appeared to settle speculation over his future, contracts do not necessarily guarantee that a player will remain at a club indefinitely. Arsenal have reportedly maintained an interest in the winger, even though the current season has been particularly challenging for him. Williams has struggled with fitness issues and inconsistent form, difficulties that could even jeopardise his prospects of representing Spain at the upcoming World Cup.

Working to Return to Form

Despite these setbacks, Williams continues to work on regaining his best form. There is no doubt about his quality, and he remains regarded as one of Spain’s brightest talents. Athletic Club’s long-term plan for the winger may limit his immediate opportunities to leave, yet his potential continues to attract attention from top European clubs. Arsenal, in particular, have maintained an awareness of his capabilities and the value he could bring to their squad.

Arsenal’s Renewed Interest

When Arsenal were unable to complete a deal for Williams, the club redirected their focus towards other transfer targets, building a strong and competitive squad in the process. Nevertheless, their interest in Williams has reportedly not waned. According to Team Talk, the player’s entourage has encouraged Arsenal to reignite discussions over a potential move. This development suggests that the Gunners could once again explore the possibility of securing one of Spain’s most promising talents, even amid a challenging season for the winger.

With Arsenal continuing to strengthen their squad and Williams working to overcome his difficulties, a future reunion remains a topic of interest for supporters and pundits alike. His talent and potential impact make him a player worth monitoring closely.

