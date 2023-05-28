Arsenal end the season with a Xhaka double in 5-0 win over Wolves in his last game

So at last we come to the last game of Arsenal’s scintillating season where the Gunners were bang right in the middle of the fight for the title until the final few weeks of the season.

Today may not mean much but Mikel Arteta was keen to put on a show in front of the brilliant home crowd to celebrate reaching the Champions League at least but the Boss did tinker with his starting line-up, with Partey being used as an inverted wingback.

Arsenal certainly came out the blocks with intent and it only took Arsenal 11 minutes to open the scoring with that man Granit Xhaka of course getting on the end of a Gabriel Jesus cross to head to ball in.

The Swiss international was playing like a man possessed and it took him just 3 minutes to double our lead with some fancy footwork in the box.

Before the half hour mark the game was already decided when Leandro Trossard fed Bukayo Saka to make it 3-0 with still an hour to play!

H/T: 3-0 Arsenal Xhaka with two, Saka with the other. Classic end of season stuff. Just need a Xhaka hat-trick goal to round it off in the second half. pic.twitter.com/1WuleRGFGn — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) May 28, 2023

Arsenal were obviously enjoying themslves and just 8 minutes after the break Thomas Partey had the ball in the net, but this one was ruled out because of a foul on the keeper.

Thomas Partey scores but the goal was ruled out for a foul on Jose Sa#ARSWOL https://t.co/H7IBO3ZzcF — ArsenalVideo (@arsenal_video) May 28, 2023

But it still only took another 5 minutes for Gabriel Jesus to put us 4-0 up from a great cross from Trossard! The fans are getting a proper send off at the Emirates this evening.

9 – Since his Premier League debut for @Arsenal in January, Leandro Trossard has more assists than any other player in the competition (9). Classy. pic.twitter.com/0orm2pkiku — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 28, 2023

Of course Granit Xhaka had to come of with 15 minutes left to get his standing ovation and Odegaard followed him off the pitch.

Granit Xhaka leaves the Emirates pitch. pic.twitter.com/CC6EuWkTZZ — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) May 28, 2023

Very quickly after all that noise Jose Sa made an awful error and the goal was given to new-boy Jakub Kiwior who smashed it at the keeper, who could only palm it into the net, for his very first goal in an Arsenal shirt.

i'm crying man how is it possible to be this bad 😭😭#wwfc pic.twitter.com/CFe6705iUe — dylan (@dylanwwfc) May 28, 2023

Everyone wants to have a go, and the Wolves fans must be cringing as the scoreboard puts up 5-0.

Eddie Nketiah, who came on for Trossard, should have made it 6-0 in the 84th minute but he comehow missed a sitter.

But it surely doesn’t matter as the party has already started in the stands, and I’m sure there will be a long time before the Arsenal fans go home tonight….

If they can’t celebrate 84 points and an amazing 88 goals with this young side, when else can they?

COME ON YOU GUNNERS!

I simply can’t wait for next season…..