Arsenal ends AC Milan’s slim hopes of signing defender

AC Milan held a slim hope of signing Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior this month, but Arsenal has now officially ended any possibility of the transfer.

Kiwior has been at the Emirates for only 12 months but has struggled to secure the expected playing time. Despite being low on the pecking order, he is considered a key player by Arsenal, who are determined to retain him.

AC Milan and Napoli have shown interest in acquiring Kiwior this month, hoping to bring him back to Serie A. However, Arsenal has been firm from the beginning of the transfer window that he would not be allowed to leave.

AC Milan was optimistic that Arsenal’s stance might change in the final days of the transfer window, but recent reports from Football Insider confirm that Arsenal has reiterated their position that Kiwior is not available for transfer. With only a day remaining before the window closes, it appears that the door is firmly closed on any potential move to AC Milan for the defender.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kiwior may not play all the time, but he is an important player for us and we expect him to stay.

We cannot lose any member of our squad now if we are serious about finishing the term well.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…