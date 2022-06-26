Arsenal ends Juventus dream of signing Premier League star

Arsenal is set to see off competition from Juventus to complete the signing of Gabriel Jesus.

The Italian club has been following him for a long time as they search for a deputy to Dusan Vlahovic.

Considering that they can offer Champions League football and a better chance of winning a trophy in the upcoming season, Juve would have been considered favourites.

However, the Italian club has money problems, and they cannot offer big money to add players to their squad.

This has probably robbed them of a chance to sign Jesus, with Calciomercato claiming Arsenal is now set to sign him for around 52m euros.

Juve cannot match that offer, and it means they will miss out on his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Money plays an important role in the transfer market nowadays, and we will beat anyone to our preferred signing if we just offer enough money to add them to our squad.

Jesus will be a good addition to the group, and hopefully, he will deliver if he finally moves to the Emirates.

He showed he has goals in him in the second half of last season, fans will hope he can score them consistently under Mikel Arteta.

