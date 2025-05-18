Arsenal ends their poor run against Newcastle United thanks to Declan Rice

After three consecutive defeats, Arsenal finally secured a win against Newcastle United today, thanks to Declan Rice’s solitary strike.
The Magpies have been something of a bogey team for Arsenal in recent times and were confident about claiming another victory over the Gunners.
Arsenal were determined to prevent that, for obvious reasons, and began the match with the intention of taking an early lead, but there is a reason Newcastle are in the Champions League positions.
The Magpies showed confidence and forced Arsenal to defend in the opening stages of the fixture, demonstrating that they were ready for a proper contest.
It is in matches like this that top clubs earn their respect, and Arsenal had to withstand that early pressure from their spirited visitors.
Both teams had their opportunities in an eventful first half, but at the break it remained goalless, as Arsenal supporters awaited the return of their players for the second period.
Whatever Mikel Arteta said during the interval proved effective, as Declan Rice gave Arsenal the lead ten minutes into the second half. This gave the fans something to celebrate, especially after William Saliba did not return following the break.
Arsenal have not been the most reliable defensively for some time, so the supporters were eager for a second goal, while Newcastle looked to equalise.
The Magpies believed they could get back into the game and created several chances, but Arsenal defended resolutely, even at the cost of some yellow cards. Their resilience ultimately earned them a 1-0 victory.
3 consecutive 2nd place finish and Champions League semifinal.
That’s glass half full view.
Now unto next season. Waiting for the summer once again and I hope Berta and Arteta get the incoming signings right.
Josh Kroenke has said he will invest in the team, if he does I hope we get good signings and not the Lokonga’s, Havertz and Fabio Vieira type signings.
We go again next season. Lol
SJ
It’s also a view of the bigger picture
Commitment
Determination
And the relentless pursue of silverware
Excellent strike from Rice, but Arteta would likely need a more talented inverted-RW if he wants to create more chances from the right wing
Arsenal should find someone of Lamine Yamal’s caliber
We’ve got Havertz and Merino for the false-nine position, so Arsenal had better allocate the funds for a new RW
Let me get this straight you want to replace Saka?go home you’re drunk gotanidea
Not replacing Saka, but giving him a very strong competitor since he’s rarely able to dribble past the opposition’s LB this season
@Gai, I bet Yamal Lamin wouldn’t fit into Epl players high phisicality. Even Saka would excel in La Liga didn’t you see how he played against Spanish sides in UCL games?
Teams in Epl are begining to focus too much on Saka when Arsenal play this season. Indeed we need a good deputy for him. But more importantly Matinelli needs to be benched for a better LWinger, he makes a lot of runs without end product.
Out midfielders aren’t mobile with the ball except Rice, hope Zubimendi can help Odegard rediscover himself.
.Next season Havertz or Merino isn’t what we need up front, winning Epl will be much tougher next season.
Agree, different gravy playing the rough and tumble of the prem. Saka has more about him than Yamal.
What about Saka? The difference between Yamal and Saka is marginal and their kinds don’t grow on trees.
In my opinion, Yamal is more skilled and trickier than Saka
We are lucky to lose this match. We always struggle against physical fast team. Our slow paced sideway passing will not get us a title even if we manage to add world class players. Next season should be the last for Arteta if he doesn’t manage to win EPL or champions league. No more excuses
*Not to lose
Arsenal will not win the league next season. Arteta is a good coach but he doesn’t have that extra thing to win it. I also think he won’t get the time he’s got at our club in a different big club. I can see us coming 2nd or 3rd next season again. I have accepted that while he’s a good coach. The coach I really wanted at Arsenal years back was Nagelsmann who I believed at the time was superior to Arteta in every way.
It was mechanical, and efficient.
Forget about Edu
Berta is that final peice of the jig saw puzzle, to help take Arsenal over the line
The statement’ we are align with transfer’ sends a strong message.
We will invest and invest heavily
I hope that you are right. Something has to change if we are to get to the top.
Some of us think that it is just personnel and I sure hope that they are right.
A good win in the end to secure the silver medal. Made hard work of it but that just it, thats what we do. Still do not think he is good enough but a big shout out for Kiwior.
He and Raya kept us in the game, hardly will you find a “back up” as good as him. I agree with your assessment of the team’s performance though, quite frustrating.
Like you Reggie, i have had my doubts concerning Kwior, but i have to admit he has won me over with a series of fine performances, culminating in his best ever performance for Arsenal today..I also thought Calafiori did well beside him and look very comfortable on the ball.Quite honestly, Rice did not look fully fit to me and in the first half he was invisible.Fortunately he had enough strength left to score another blinder.I hope Saliba is ok , but no need to play him or Rice at Southampton.
Not knocking Kiwior but he may have found it easier, with Newcastle not playing powerhouses, Isak and Joelinton. He did well today but I need a lot more convincing. Vamos, Raya indeed kept us in the game but like Saliba, errors are creeping into his game and his kicking is dire. We won’t win anything with the errors Saliba, Raya and Kiwior make far too often. Top players make few errors, thats what makes them different.
Hard fought win although we could have done better overall. Truth be told we didn’t manage the game well with the amount of shots conceded. Special mention to David Raya for the incredible stops. Frustrating but against all odds we got it done, into the champions league next season. COYG!
Lucky win but who cares.
Rice definitely our player of the season.
Raya has obviously convinced all and sundry that he is an upgrade on Ramsdale.
We need an upgrade on the left wing and striker
Let me just say I am happy for Crystal Palace, but sad to see the tail end of another underwhelming, trophyless
season for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta. Mixed emotions on steroids.
Second and champions league semi.
Be careful what you wish for.
Donarumma kept us out of the final
Guaranteed second place in what has so far been a difficult season.
I actually looked again at the team sheet half way through the first half to see if I’d missed an injury to Rice but wow, what a cracking goal he scored.
Overall the players looked out of sorts at times. The pressure of having long periods of time when pivotal players have been out must have left its mark on the whole squad. Covering for this player and that player. Pretty much all the long term injured haven’t reached their usual levels and looking at Rice in his post match interview, he looked out on his feet.
I know we improved dramatically in the second half so Newcastle must be ruing their missed chances. Raya on the instinctive saves was remarkable
I expect us to win at St Mary’s but we’d have to wait for the City result on Tuesday. 2nd place is not confirmed yet.
Vamos
Haaland would need to score several hat tricks wouldn’t he? And Southampton would have to obliterate us. 10 goals is almost unassailable
I would not think even City of this season could turn round 10 goals. But that would depend on wether Southampton beat us 1-0 or 8 -0 Sue.🙂
Oh good to know, didn’t take note of the goal difference, now am confident we sealed it. Still can’t say it’s “confirmed” though cos it isn’t mathematically.