Arsenal ends their poor run against Newcastle United thanks to Declan Rice

After three consecutive defeats, Arsenal finally secured a win against Newcastle United today, thanks to Declan Rice’s solitary strike.

The Magpies have been something of a bogey team for Arsenal in recent times and were confident about claiming another victory over the Gunners.

Arsenal were determined to prevent that, for obvious reasons, and began the match with the intention of taking an early lead, but there is a reason Newcastle are in the Champions League positions.

The Magpies showed confidence and forced Arsenal to defend in the opening stages of the fixture, demonstrating that they were ready for a proper contest.

It is in matches like this that top clubs earn their respect, and Arsenal had to withstand that early pressure from their spirited visitors.

Both teams had their opportunities in an eventful first half, but at the break it remained goalless, as Arsenal supporters awaited the return of their players for the second period.

Whatever Mikel Arteta said during the interval proved effective, as Declan Rice gave Arsenal the lead ten minutes into the second half. This gave the fans something to celebrate, especially after William Saliba did not return following the break.

Arsenal have not been the most reliable defensively for some time, so the supporters were eager for a second goal, while Newcastle looked to equalise.

The Magpies believed they could get back into the game and created several chances, but Arsenal defended resolutely, even at the cost of some yellow cards. Their resilience ultimately earned them a 1-0 victory.