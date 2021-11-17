Arsenal England contingent will be in a confident mood against Liverpool

Exciting English trio giving Arteta so much joy

By Sylvester Kwentua

Hello friends. Three Arsenal players featured in England’s Monday night’s win at San Marino in; Saka, Smith-Rowe and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. The game ended in a huge victory for the English national team and in that huge victory, the three Arsenal players shone.

Arsenal players creating good memories with their national teams a few days to an important football league match, would surely have Arteta creating sweet imaginations in his mind, on how he sees the game against Liverpool panning out on Saturday.

You see guys, a trip to Liverpool is a huge trip and any team visiting Anfield, is expected to visit there with a team that is fit, in a rich form and ready to give Liverpool a run for their money. Watching three members of his first team playing excellently on the international stage will surely make Arteta a happy coach, as he knows his players will likely continue in their good form on Saturday.

In the game against San Marino, Bukayo Saka scored, Smith-Rowe scored and Ramsdale kept a clean sheet . What other form of mental preparation will Arteta need from his players who were involved in a game that they made their impacts felt?

Nevertheless, in football, everything is not rocket science and we all know how a player who did well in a game on Sunday, will flop in a game on Wednesday; but on Saturday, if Arteta gets his tactics right, I see Arsenal continuing with their rich form. The question is, hope Arsenal will not be shy to score goals when they get the chance to score?

Being in a rich vein of form is good, but scoring goals is what wins games and on Saturday, I am of the opinion that our in form players will give Arteta something to smile about. Hopefully!

We are Arsenal and proud.

Sylvester