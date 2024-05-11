Arsenal & England Women defender, Lotte Wubben-Moy, nominated for top WSL award

Arsenal Women and Lionesses’ formidable defender, Lotte Wubben-Moy, has earned a well-deserved nomination for the prestigious Barclays Women’s Super League Player of the Season accolade.

Throughout the current campaign, 25 year old Lotte has showcased her defensive prowess in 18 WSL appearances, triumphing in 13 matches while maintaining five clean sheets and netting a goal.

Notably, her offensive contributions have surged, evident in her record-breaking 134 progressive passes this season, marking a career high. Furthermore, her defensive performance has soared to new heights, evidenced by an increased number of tackles and blocks compared to her previous WSL campaigns.

Lotte played her way into Arsenal Women’s starting XI, after the departure of Brazilian centre-back, and the unfortunate ACL injury suffered by Lioness captain and Arsenal centre-back, Leah Williamson. Lotte has also played her way into Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses starting XI, scoring the opener in the Lionesss 5-1 romp over Italy in February.

Lotte is also very active in the Arsenal community and received a fitting tribute, on International Women’s Day, where a vibrant mural showcasing the achievements of the Arsenal and England defender was revealed, when she visited her alma mater, Born and raised in East London, Lotte Wubben-Moy met pupils and engaged in a spirited football session alongside girls at Olgar Primary School in Bow.

Competing for the esteemed award alongside Wubben-Moy are talented players such as Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Grace Clinton (Tottenham Hotspur), Lauren James (Chelsea), Khiara Keating (Manchester City), Jutta Rantala (Leicester City), Khadija Shaw (Manchester City), and Elisabeth Terland (Brighton & Hove Albion).

Michelle Maxwell

