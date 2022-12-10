Learn about the Arsenal Womens star Leah Williamson’s life and career in this special video

Arsenal & England Women star Leah Williamson video interview with Rachel Yankey by Michelle

25 year old Leah notched up her 200th club appearance for Arsenal on Saturday, when our Gunners beat Everton 1-0 at Meadow Park. Leah signed for Arsenal at the tender age of just 9, back in 2006, having progressed through Arsenal’s Centre of Excellence. She really is an Arsenal thoroughbred, through and through!

This video is a wonderful chance to look back through old photo’s of Leah with funny videos when she was a youngster – well, she still is at 25 lol! It’s a brilliant chance to look at Leah’s career and she chats very openly with Arsenal and England legend Rachel Yankey.

Leah reminisces about her development as a player and a lifetime as a Gooner. From her first tour with Arsenal’s under-10s to her senior debut and Women’s Super League wins, Leah’s seen it all in the red and white of Arsenal.

Eidevall talked about Leah’s return to the squad, after injury, in his Aston Villa Presser saying:

It’s great – it impacts the environment, both [her] as a person and also as football players, it gives us more competition and it gives us more tools

I think you could see the passes that Leah was playing in the first half against Juventus really adds another dimension to our play. So we’re delighted.

Take a look back at Leah’s career so far by hitting play on the video below.

Michelle Maxwell

