Arsenal’s Williamson & Mead BEST FIFA winners with 4 Lionesses in FIFPRO World 11! by Michelle

Leah Williamson and Beth Mead have been named in the FIFPRO World XI team of the year 2022.

Beth Mead is one of the best players in world football, confirmed to many when she won Player of the Tournament and the Golden Boot helping England to victory at last summer’s Women’s EUROs 2022. Beth, 27, was also in fine form for Arsenal, scoring 12 goals in 26 games in all competitions for the Gunners through 2021/22 season.

Leah Williamson was also an integral part of the Arsenal squad last season. with the Gunners missing out on the Women’s Super League title by only a single point behind eventual champions Chelsea. The defender made 28 appearances for her club – scoring twice – then captained England to their first major trophy since 1966 and earning a spot alongside Mead in the EUROs Team of the Tournament, under coach Sarina Wiegman.

Beth & Leah were up against stiff competition from thousands of footballers from across the world and found out they were winners at The Best FIFA Awards ceremony in Paris last night.

FIFA FIFPro Women’s World 11 – 4 lionesses in top 11!:

Christiane Endler, Lucy Bronze, Mapi Leon, Leah Williamson, Wendie Renard, Alexia Putellas, Keira Walsh, Lena Oberdorf, Alex Morgan, Sam Kerr, Beth Mead.

Mead finished third in the voting for The Best FIFA Women’s Player for 2022 behind USA’s Alex Morgan and Spain’s Alexia Putellas. The award recognises the most outstanding performers in the women’s game between August 2021 to July 2022, with Williamson coming in at eighth and Miedema finishing 12th.

England Women coach Sarina Wiegman won Women¡s Coach of the Year at the 2022 BEST Fifa Awards. Wiegman guided England to European Championship glory on home soil last year, the team’s first major trophy. Wiegman, who won the Euros as Netherlands boss in 2017, has claimed the Fifa women’s coach award for the third time, having also earned it in 2017 and 2020.

Michelle Maxwell

