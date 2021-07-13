Arsenal enquire about Ben White alternative as negotiations drag on

Arsenal are claimed to have enquired about the signature of Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer, with our chase of Brighton’s Ben White dragging on.

Our interest in signing the England international has been anything but a secret, but the Seagulls have stood firm in their valuation thus far. We have supposedly lodged two substantial bids for his signature already, with rumours of a third also, and reports also claim that personal terms have been agreed with the 23 year-old, but at this moment in time, an agreement with his parent club is proving an issue.

We are now said to have made an enquiry about the availability of PGS’s Kehrer, as reported by the Metro citing FootMercato, who has struggled to hold down a regular first-team role in the French capital in recent seasons, despite his ability.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has already shared immense compliments on his former star at PSG, adding that he is more than comfortable playing in any of the roles across a back-four.

‘Thilo is a very committed player, very professional,’ said Tuchel in August 2018 when his side signed him from Bayern Munich(via Jonathon Johnson). ‘I like his personality, he already has a certain maturity as he’s captain of Germany’s Under-21 side.

‘He’s quick, able to play in any of the four positions at the back, is two-footed, and can even play as a defensive midfielder. He’s the sort of player any coach would like to have.’

Will Arsenal be increasing their efforts to find an alternative? Or could they be looking to play hardball with Brighton with many reports claiming that White is in want of the move to north London?

Patrick