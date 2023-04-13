Arsenal enquires about injury-prone Premier League winner

Arsenal is reportedly interested in Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante and has made enquiries about signing him.

Kante has won the Premier League with two clubs and has a Champions League medal with Chelsea.

He has won the World Cup with France and was one of the best central midfielders in the world.

Injuries have been a problem for him lately, but he would still not lack suitors at the end of this campaign as he considers a new deal from Chelsea.

Le Parisien says he could remain with the Blues, but Arsenal has made an enquiry over his signature recently.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have often signed players from Chelsea. Some have been successful signings, while others haven’t been so successful.

However, the key thing is that we have to buy a player that will be valuable and having Kante in our midfield could give us that extra quality we need to do well in the Champions League next season.

The Frenchman is an accomplished player and continues to show why he is one of the best in the business.

However, he might prefer to stay at Chelsea if the Blues meet his contract demands before the end of the season.