Arsenal enter into contract talks with exit-linked forward

Arsenal have entered into talks with Folarin Balogun over a new deal.

The Athletic revealed the latest talks over a potential new contract this week, with the youngster having entered into the final nine months of his current terms.

The forward will be allowed to talk to clubs abroad about a free transfer move from January, ahead of a potential move next summer, but interest in the summer came from England, with both Sheffield United and Brentford failing in their efforts to prise him away from North London.

The 19 year-old has since trained with the first-team this term, and was even given his senior debut in the Europa League against Dundalk last month, but he has since failed to be selected for another senior squad.

Youngster Nikolaj Moller was signed in the summer from Malmo, and may well be challenging his teammate for minutes as he impresses in the Premier League 2 side however, with the 18 year-old earning praise for his performances.

Moller was also promoted to train with the first-team squad by Arteta in recent weeks, and it will be interesting to see if either are selected for the squad against Molde on Thursday.

Will a new contract for Balogun see him pick up more minutes under Arteta?

