Arsenal enter into talks with Leicester over Maddison signing

Arsenal are claimed to be engaged in talks with Leicester over a move for James Maddison, with the possibility of including players in a part-swap deal.
The Gunners are hot on the hunt for a new number 10 this summer, with Emile Smith Rowe our only genuine option for the role at present.
Maddison is a name that has sprung up, and we are now claimed to have made an opening offer for his signature with the inclusion of a player, as reported by Football.London’s Chris Wheatley.
Excl: Arsenal have proposed a player plus cash deal for Leicester midfielder James Maddison.
I'm told negotiations are 'very slow' and 'like a game of chess' but the player is keen on a move to north London.https://t.co/jOGOBDeKTI
— Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) August 3, 2021
The midfielder is now believed to be top of our wishlist for the role, having previously been focused on the return of Martin Odegaard, who enjoyed his time on loan with us earlier in 2021.
It remains to be seen who could be included in the potential swap deal, but the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Ainsley Maitland-Niles or Reiss Nelson could all be potential makeweights.
Would Maddison be your favoured choice to join our attacking line this summer?
Patrick
Signing Maddison will be massive for us, if we can get this deal done then, we will have plenty to look forward to in this coming season.
What a load of nonsense! No chance of Maddison moving to Arsenal this summer, no chance of Leicester being tempted by Arsenal cast offs who are not likely to get near the Leicester first team – particularly if they can’t get in a weaker Arsenal team!
Rodgers has stated there is no desire to sell so the negotiations described as ‘very slow’ are more likely non-existent.
It takes two or more parties to negotiate not one side making an offer!
Too expensive and Injury prone….
He played 31 premier league games last season.Someone who is injury prone cant get that number
Please get Maddison at all cost. We have a good attacking line up which is still naive, unambitious, non- challant and very inconsistent .
We need an aggressive and consistent 10 or 8 to add purpose and impetus in our attack line
No doubt that MADDISON who is high level and Prem proven would be my choice. I see virtually zero chance of it happening though, simply for cost reasons.
Rodgers will not accept our cast offs in part payment. He just won’t! REALISM!
Not at all cost AA. Perhaps 30M plus a lightweight.
Remember this is a buyers’ market and better alternatives are out there. We also need to also look at his injury, disciplinary issues and habit of going AWOL in big games.