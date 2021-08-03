Arsenal enter into talks with Leicester over Maddison signing

Arsenal are claimed to be engaged in talks with Leicester over a move for James Maddison, with the possibility of including players in a part-swap deal.

The Gunners are hot on the hunt for a new number 10 this summer, with Emile Smith Rowe our only genuine option for the role at present.

Maddison is a name that has sprung up, and we are now claimed to have made an opening offer for his signature with the inclusion of a player, as reported by Football.London’s Chris Wheatley.

Excl: Arsenal have proposed a player plus cash deal for Leicester midfielder James Maddison. I'm told negotiations are 'very slow' and 'like a game of chess' but the player is keen on a move to north London.https://t.co/jOGOBDeKTI — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) August 3, 2021

The midfielder is now believed to be top of our wishlist for the role, having previously been focused on the return of Martin Odegaard, who enjoyed his time on loan with us earlier in 2021.

It remains to be seen who could be included in the potential swap deal, but the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Ainsley Maitland-Niles or Reiss Nelson could all be potential makeweights.

Would Maddison be your favoured choice to join our attacking line this summer?

Patrick