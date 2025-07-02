Arsenal enter race for €70m-rated Monaco forward, alongside Premier League quartet

The Gunners have joined a number of Europe’s elites in the race for versatile Monaco forward Maghnes Akliouche. The club have begun intensifying their pursuit of forward additions ahead of pre-season. A versatile forward or attacking midfielder is reportedly high on the list, separate from the pursuit of a left winger and striker.

Links have emerged to the likes of Eberechi Eze, but the search for a player of that profile has now taken them to France.

According to L’Équipe, the Gunners are expressing interest in Akliouche ahead of a potential summer move. After an impressive campaign with Monaco, the French side have reportedly conceded in their attempts to keep hold of him and have now acknowledged that he will be on the move this window. This has attracted a lot of interest which now includes the Gunners as they seek to bolster their frontline.

Premier League rivals pose stiff competition

Arsenal will have to fight off interest from a Premier League quartet if they want to win his signature. Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest have all made their interests known and will pose a significant threat to Arsenal’s attempts. Furthermore, the 23-year-old will command a fee close to €70 million.

Technical ability and versatility appeal to Arteta

Known for his versatility and technical ability, Akliouche is one of the best young talents in France. He made his first team debut in the 2021/22 season but has truly come into the limelight over the last two campaigns.

He contributed an impressive tally of seven goals and 12 assists last term, establishing himself as one of the first names on the Monaco team sheet. His most notable goal contribution came in a Champions League league phase game against Barcelona in September. He opened the scoring via an emphatic finish after dribbling his way from outside the penalty area.

Capable of operating in midfield and on the right wing, Arsenal could profit from a player of his profile in the squad. His price is an obvious sticking point, but we will have to wait and see.

