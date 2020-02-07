According to the Telegraph, Arsenal have entered the race to sign Brentford sensation Said Benrahma.

The Sun claim that Leicester and Newcastle are also admirers of the attacker, with the Premier League duo prepared to pay £15m for the Algeria international.

Benrahma has been sensational for the Bees over the last two seasons, the 24-year-old has eight goals and six assists this season.

The tricky Algerian finished last season’s Championship campaign with an impressive 10 goals and 15 assists in 38 appearances.

Benrahma is primarily used on the left-wing, though the ace is also capable of featuring on the right flank.

Arsenal currently use Nicolas Pepe, Gabriel Martinelli, Reiss Nelson and even club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the wide ares.

Benrahma’s addition could lead to Mikel Arteta allowing the likes of Martinelli and Aubameyang to feature in their more natural central roles.

The Brentford ace is certainly one of the best players in the Championship and his eye for goal looks set to make him a target for many Premier League sides.

Some of Arsenal’s more high-profile signings in the last couple of years have failed to work out, is Benrahma the kind of player that the Gunners should be targeting now?