Arsenal enters the race to sign FC Porto striker

Arsenal has been one of the busiest clubs in the Premier League during the current transfer window, as Mikel Arteta aims to enhance his squad. Despite their ongoing activities, it appears that Arsenal is not finished with their transfer business just yet.

According to a new report from O Jogo, the Gunners have set their sights on Mehdi Taremi from FC Porto. Arsenal has entered the race to secure the services of the highly regarded striker during this transfer window.

Taremi is well-known throughout Europe and has notably scored some impressive goals in the Champions League over the years. Arsenal sees his experience in European competition as invaluable, especially as they make their return to the tournament in the upcoming campaign.

With an impressive record of 31 goals in 51 games last season, Taremi has garnered interest from several top clubs across the continent. Arsenal has now joined the pursuit of the talented striker, as they seek to strengthen their attacking options.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Taremi is already 30 and may seem too old for our team, but we probably need a more experienced striker in the squad who will guide the other attackers in the group.

If we are serious, we expect the striker to push for the move to happen because this is probably his last chance to join a big club.

