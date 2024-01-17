Arsenal enters the race to sign impressive Everton star

Arsenal has emerged as one of the clubs expressing interest in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite. The Englishman has been in excellent form for Everton this season following his return from a loan spell at PSV.

With Arsenal actively seeking defensive reinforcements, particularly in anticipation of Cedric Soares’ potential departure and amid inquiries about Jakub Kiwior, Branthwaite has caught their attention. Mikel Arteta’s side, having had a positive season, is keen on strengthening its options to secure a place within the Premier League’s top four.

Branthwaite’s impressive performances have attracted the interest of several top Premier League clubs. Everton, facing financial fair play issues, may need to sell players to address their financial challenges. As reported by Talk Sport, Arsenal is among the clubs impressed with Branthwaite’s performances and is considering a move for the talented defender.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Branthwaite has been one of the bright sparks in Everton’s season and looks like the real deal.

Moving to the Emirates means he will play with better players, and he will improve even further.

But we probably have to wait until the end of the season to sign a new defender unless we sell this month.

