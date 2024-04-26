Arsenal enters the race to sign Zinchenko’s international teammate

Arsenal is the latest club to show interest in Ukrainian midfielder Giorgi Sudakov as he continues to shine at Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 21-year-old has been one of their standout players and has attracted attention from some of Europe’s top sides.

This means he is expected to be the subject of an intense battle when the transfer window reopens.

While Arsenal boasts some of the best midfielders in Europe, Fabio Vieira has failed to meet expectations and might be replaced.

The Gunners are aware that they need a big, quality squad to compete with Manchester City every season.

This realisation will force them to further improve their team in the summer, with hopes of winning more trophies in the next campaign.

A report on Sport Witness claims that Sudakov is the latest player on Arsenal’s shopping list, but acquiring him will come at a cost as Napoli failed in an attempt to sign him for 50 million euros in January.

This indicates that Sudakov’s current club is willing to wait for the right offer before allowing Oleksandr Zinchenko’s national teammate to leave.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sudakov is one of the Ukrainian stars who is constantly in the news because of his fine performance, and he could be a superb signing for us.

But his pricetag means we must be prepared to pay big money for yet another midfielder.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…