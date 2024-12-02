Arsenal equal two Premier League records in our goal flurry against West Ham

Arsenal and West Ham equal the Premier League record with their high scoring encounter. Arsenal equaled another too!

When Bukayo Saka scored the seventh and final goal of the game, I’m sure a lot of people just like myself would’ve been wondering if we were witnessing history. I genuinely thought that it was the record number of goals scored in the first half of a game in Premier League history.

But I would soon find out that it wasn’t the case after a bit of research. We didn’t break the record for the most goal-filled half of PL football but we equaled it. Indeed it has been done on three previous occasions before with Arsenal and West Ham being the fourth to do so more recently.

The game in which it was first played was way back in September 1997 between Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United, they scored seven goals between them in the first half thanks to a 4-3 scoreline. They too couldn’t add another in the second half with the score ending the same after the final whistle. The second time was in April, 2000 where Bradford City and Derby County played out the half 4-3. The third time was in December 2012 thanks to another 4-3 scoreline at the break between Reading and Manchester United. The fourth time was us obviously but the difference is we broke the chain of four and three goals scored between others prior.

Though the record was equaled jointly by ourselves and the Hammers, we will be happy to know that we equaled another goal scoring record on our own. This record being the most goals scored by a single team in any half of a Premier League game, Leicester held the record alone prior to Saturday with five goals thanks to their 9-0 demolition of Southampton in 2019 but Arsenal have joined them to share the record!

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

