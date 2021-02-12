Arsenal Europa League “home leg” venue confirmed

Arsenal’s “home leg” of their Europa League round of 32 match against Benfica will be held at the Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis in Athens.

This has been confirmed by UEFA and reported by the club on their official website.

Both legs of the game have had to be moved from London and Lisbon because of the new restrictions placed on travellers from Portugal by the UK government.

In their bid to stop the Brazilian strain of the coronavirus from entering their country, the government has made it mandatory for visitors from the EU nation to quarantine for 10 days before they can do anything in the country.

Arsenal has had to ask for the matches to be moved to neutral grounds, a country that isn’t on the UK’s red list.

The first leg which should have been held in Lisbon will now be held in Rome next week.

Athens was originally chosen some days ago, but the Greek state was then placed under lockdown.

UEFA and Arsenal thought it would affect the match, and the Gunners deleted an earlier announcement.

The venue has now been confirmed.

The Gunners need to win this trophy if they want to play European football next season, as they have already been eliminated from all domestic cup competitions.

