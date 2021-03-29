Arsenal excited by ‘Jack Wilshere type-player’ emerging through the ranks

Charles Watts has revealed that there is an increasing hype surrounding Charlie Patino, with some believing he could have a similar impact as Jack Wilshere.

The 17 year-old has trained with the first-team on a number of occasions this season despite his tender years, but is yet to receive a call-up for a senior squad.

Charlie has two assists from his nine Under-18 PL outings, as well as one goal from his four appearances in the PL2 as well as one goal from one outing in the FA Youth Cup this season according to Transfermarkt, and there is a strong feeling that he will be amongst the next crop to have a big impact on the first-team in the near future.

“Charlie Patino, everyone that I’ve spoken to and every time I’ve seen him he’s impressed me,” Watts revealed on his YouTube channel.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to has been really impressed by him and is really excited by him. He’s really looking like that Jack Wilshere type player. He’s the most exciting player coming through.”

Patino signed his first professional contract with the club back in October shortly after his 17th birthday, and is already older than Jack was when he made his senior debut for Arsenal, but fingers crossed he enjoys a better time with injuries than his counterpart.

Patrick