Arsenal expands their transfer wishlist to include a Juventus star

Arsenal is actively searching for midfield reinforcements as they aim to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season under Mikel Arteta. Recognizing the midfield as an area requiring improvement, the Gunners have set their sights on players who can make a significant impact.

While Declan Rice has been identified as a target, Arsenal’s ambitions extend beyond just one player. The club has also been linked with the likes of Mason Mount and Moises Caicedo, and they have now added Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot to their list.

According to Fichajes.net, Arteta is interested in working with Rabiot, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. The Frenchman is expected to leave Juventus and is open to discussions with potential suitors, potentially including Arsenal.

Whether or not Arsenal will meet Rabiot’s demands remains to be seen, but he has become one of their primary targets as they seek to strengthen their midfield ahead of the new season.

Rabiot is a fine midfielder to add to our squad in a time like this and the Frenchman has the experience to make an impact on our team.

However, we must know that other clubs also like him, so winning the race for his signature will be far from easy.

