Arsenal expect to go beyond replacing Trossard while spending on their attack

Leandro Trossard has left Arsenal, and the Gunners are expected to replace him with another attacker. However, replacing the Belgian may not be the only attacking business the club completes during the summer transfer window.

Trossard was an important player for Mikel Arteta’s side as Arsenal won the league crown last season and reached the Champions League final. The forward was often an unsung hero for the team, providing valuable contributions throughout the campaign.

Despite his importance, Arsenal decided that allowing him to leave made sense because of his age and contract situation. An offer of 20m euros was considered too good to reject, and the Gunners accepted the proposal for the Belgian attacker.

Arsenal plans further attacking moves

Following Trossard’s departure, Arsenal now have space to add another attacking player and have been linked with a move for Bradley Barcola. According to Sports Illustrated, the Gunners are expected to complete more attacking business this summer rather than simply finding a direct replacement for Trossard.

The club are determined to strengthen their forward options before the transfer window closes. While signing an attacker remains a priority, Arsenal are also prepared to make further additions in that area if the right opportunities become available.

The Gunners could still allow Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus to leave during the current window. If both players depart, Arsenal would have even more reason to bring in additional attacking reinforcements.

Gunners prepare for transfer activity

Arsenal already have a list of potential targets and is expected to act as the summer window continues. The club are looking for players who can improve their squad and help them compete across multiple competitions.

The interest in joining Arsenal is also believed to be strong, with many players attracted by the club’s progress under Arteta. The coming weeks could therefore be important as the Gunners continue to reshape their attacking options and prepare for the new season.

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