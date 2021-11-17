Arsenal expected to add up to two major signings in January

Arsenal are claimed to be keen on adding one or two big signings in each transfer window going forwards, building on a strong core which we appear to possess at present.
The Gunners appear to be enjoying a thoroughly impressive summer transfer window, with the likes of Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Aaron Ramsdale already cementing themselves into key roles, while both Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares have also impressed.
We are now excited to see what is next when the new transfer window opens with much speculation in regards to incomings and outgoings being bandied about, and The Athletic‘s article today claims the club may well look to bring in one or two big players.
This will surely excited the fans who have seen so much positive change of late, and with our club already threaten to mount a serious challenge for a place in the top four, one big signing in the new year could prove to be a deciding factor in how our term ends.
Looking at our squad, I can only assume that we would be looking at midfield or attack. We’re set to lose Elneny, Partey and Aubameyang for the AFCON in the new year, while Lacazette, Elneny, Kolasinac, Chambers and Nketiah are into the final seasons of their contracts which all needs to be taken into consideration.
A big signing you would have to be looking at the areas in which we could still improve, and that leaves me to believe we would be looking at central midfielder, the wide roles or in attack.
If there was just one major signing coming, which position would you be most keen that being?
Patrick
From the broken record….
A top Defensive Midfielder would be my choice.
Then along with Lakonga, Partey and Xhaka or AMN, we might get a top six place this season.
We can then sell Elneny.
I might be in a minority, but I would keep Lacazette and sell Auba in January (assuming we can get a replacement).
Selling Auba might mean we can stretch to buying two players in January. If so, then let’s get a hungry young goal scorer.
PS:
I am probably the only person who thinks we should NOT get Sterling. I think he would be disruptive to the team chemistry.
How many seasons have we spoke about getting rid of kolasinac and elneny only for them to still be at the club
And most Gooners, at least the wise ones, have long known that getting statue Xhaka gone from our club is another urgent task, (besides the woefully inadequate players you correctly list).
Look how very much more mobility and pace we have had since his welcome absence !
I would be thrilled if Arsenal we’re serious in
there supposed interest of Kessie, R. Sanchez
and Jovic. Both midfielders would walk into
the first 11 and provide incredible quality, depth
and competition to the middle of the pitch even
when TP returns.
I can’t see Edu and MA spending big on a new
striker/winger unless Laca and a few current
fringe players like Chambers, Eddie, El Neny and
possibly Pepe are sold in January. Personally I
would love to see Laca extend his stay in NL for
another year and take a flier on Jovic for the rest
of the season. It amazes me that this guy has
already been written off a fewyears removed
from being Dusan Vlahovic.
Jovic, Sanchez(Pepe swap) and Noah Lang would
be an incredible window