Arsenal expected to add up to two major signings in January

Arsenal are claimed to be keen on adding one or two big signings in each transfer window going forwards, building on a strong core which we appear to possess at present.

The Gunners appear to be enjoying a thoroughly impressive summer transfer window, with the likes of Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Aaron Ramsdale already cementing themselves into key roles, while both Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares have also impressed.

We are now excited to see what is next when the new transfer window opens with much speculation in regards to incomings and outgoings being bandied about, and The Athletic‘s article today claims the club may well look to bring in one or two big players.

This will surely excited the fans who have seen so much positive change of late, and with our club already threaten to mount a serious challenge for a place in the top four, one big signing in the new year could prove to be a deciding factor in how our term ends.

Looking at our squad, I can only assume that we would be looking at midfield or attack. We’re set to lose Elneny, Partey and Aubameyang for the AFCON in the new year, while Lacazette, Elneny, Kolasinac, Chambers and Nketiah are into the final seasons of their contracts which all needs to be taken into consideration.

A big signing you would have to be looking at the areas in which we could still improve, and that leaves me to believe we would be looking at central midfielder, the wide roles or in attack.

If there was just one major signing coming, which position would you be most keen that being?

Patrick