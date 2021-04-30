Arsenal expected to bid for Betis man when the transfer window reopens

Arsenal has been tipped to return for Real Betis midfielder, Guido Rodríguez in the summer.

The Gunners were linked with a move for him in the last transfer window, but they added just Martin Odegaard to their squad.

They look set to miss out on European football in the next campaign unless they win the Europa League this season.

This means that there would be an overhauling of their squad when the transfer window reopens.

Real Betis had wanted to keep hold of the Argentinean, but their financial problems mean they have to cash in on some of their current players.

Eldesmarque says Rodriguez will be sold and they expect an offer from Arsenal.

The report says the Gunners are used to spending enormous sums of money to secure their transfer targets after they spent 50m euros to pay the release clause of Thomas Partey in the summer.

Rodriguez only moved to the Spanish side last year and has a release clause of 70m euros.

But both teams can negotiate a favourable fee for all parties with the Spanish side looking for enough cash to make their accounts healthier as well as to sign their own transfer targets.