Arsenal expected to cash in on two of their forwards

Arsenal is making progress with their summer plans as they aim to secure the signings of Kai Havertz and Declan Rice, kickstarting their transfer window.

Despite their near miss in the league last season, the Gunners are looking to strengthen their squad to ensure every player can contribute under manager Mikel Arteta.

To make room for new arrivals, The Independent is reporting that Arsenal is expected to sell either Folarin Balogun or Eddie Nketiah before the start of the next season. Both young strikers have emerged from the club’s youth system, with Balogun impressing during his loan spell at Reims last season.

Nketiah, on the other hand, served as a backup striker at the Emirates and delivered solid performances in some matches.

With the potential arrival of Havertz and the presence of Gabriel Jesus as additional attacking options, Arsenal will need to make a decision between Nketiah and Balogun as they cannot retain both players.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun and Nketiah are two of our own, but we need to win trophies soon and they do not have the experience to help us achieve that.

If they stay, they will spend most of the season on the bench, so it would be smart of them to find new homes now.

