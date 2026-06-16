Arsenal expected to complete first summer transfer next week

Jeremy Monga is set to join Arsenal from Leicester City after refusing a professional contract from the Foxes, with both clubs now needing to agree a compensation package for his signature.

The 16-year-old is free to change clubs, but Arsenal are expected to reach an agreement with Leicester so that he can complete the move this summer.

According to Football Transfers, the attacker’s move is almost complete, and the deal could be finalised next week when the Premier League transfer window opens.

Monga has attracted interest from several other clubs, and there remains a possibility that one of them could attempt a late move for him, meaning Arsenal must act quickly to finalise the transfer this summer transfer window.

Arsenal Secure Leading Young Talent

Monga is expected to become another exciting addition to the Arsenal academy pathway, further strengthening their long-term recruitment strategy.

However, questions remain over his immediate playing time, as other young prospects such as Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman have also struggled for regular senior opportunities.

Despite these concerns, Monga is still at an early stage of his development and is expected to continue progressing within a structured environment at the club.

He could also be sent out on loan in the future if Arsenal decide that regular senior football elsewhere would best support his growth.

Development Pathway at Arsenal

Training alongside established first team players is expected to benefit his development, giving him exposure to high-level coaching and competitive standards.

Arsenal remain confident that Monga represents a long-term investment who could become an important part of their squad in the future as part of their long-term planning.

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