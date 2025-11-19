Arsenal expected to hand Arteta a huge new deal

Mikel Arteta is currently under contract with Arsenal until the summer of 2027, yet discussions among supporters have already begun to focus on what his long-term future at the club may look like. The Spaniard has overseen a significant transformation since taking charge, guiding the team to a level of competitiveness that had been missing for several years. When he arrived, Arsenal were struggling with mediocrity and appeared to be in a steady decline, both in terms of performance and confidence.

Since then, Arteta has reshaped the squad, modernised the style of play and restored belief within the club. His work has elevated Arsenal to a position where they are widely regarded as one of the strongest teams on the continent. Despite this progress, many supporters feel that the next crucial step is the consistent delivery of trophies. The club last secured silverware at the end of a season in 2020, and while they have come close on several occasions, the absence of major honours remains a source of anxiety for fans.

Rising Expectations and Pressure for Silverware

The current squad contains several high-quality players who are viewed as capable of ending this period without trophies. There is optimism that Arsenal can achieve something meaningful this season, and many believe that Arteta is well placed to guide the team towards success by the time the campaign concludes. However, should the season finish without silverware, discussion around his long-term future may intensify, even though the club continue to show firm support for their manager.

Supporters are keen to see tangible reward for the progress that has been made under Arteta, particularly as the team now competes consistently with the strongest sides across Europe. Although the lack of trophies is a concern, it does not appear likely to undermine the club’s confidence in him. Instead, it seems to have encouraged internal conversations about reinforcing their commitment to Arteta in the years ahead.

Arsenal Preparing to Secure Arteta’s Future

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are preparing a significant new contract offer for the former midfielder, one described as a mega-money deal designed to ensure he remains at the helm. The club evidently view Arteta as the central figure in their long-term project and believes that continued stability under his leadership is essential to achieving the success they desire.

If such an offer materialises next year, it will signal a clear intention to maintain the trajectory that Arteta has established. For supporters, the hope will be that this commitment coincides with the arrival of long-awaited trophies and the fulfilment of the potential that has been steadily built during his tenure.

