Arsenal expected to keep on Mat Ryan next season

Arsenal are gradually laying the foundations for a summer squad overhaul in their bid to be back in Europe’s most elite competition, the UEFA Champions League.

Many positions will be strengthened in the summer, with goalkeeping being one of them. The Gunners temporarily addressed the situation of a back-up goalkeeper by signing Mat Ryan from Brighton and Hove Albion on loan in January.

Now reports have emerged that his long-term future has been settled, with the North-London side expecting to sign him permanently.

That can be a shrewd piece of business by the club, who will acquire the services of the Australian for no fee at all.

The 28-year-old brings vast experience with him. He has plied his trade in Spain (Valencia), Belgium (Genk and club Brugge) and Australia.

The goalkeeper also established himself as a Premier League proven goalkeeper at Brighton, winning 121 appearances for the team.

After Emi Martinez left the Emirates for Aston Villa last summer, Arsenal were desperate to add a body in the goalkeeping department.

They were linked to names such as Brentford’s David Raya and Newcastle’s rookie Freddie Woodman.

However, the club listened to the advice of their goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana Pavon who recommended the Gunners to sign Dijon’s Alex Runnarsson.

Mikel Arteta has already claimed that the Iceland international “knew his role” before signing for the English team, which made the acquisition of Mat Ryan in January sensible.

With the signing of Ryan, The Gunners can strengthen several other positions in the squad with added finances.