Arsenal expected to make Balogun contract announcement imminently

Arsenal is expected to announce that Folarin Balogun has signed a new deal very shortly.

This is being reported by Mail Sport which claims that the Gunners have convinced him that his future is at the club.

The youngster was to be out of a contract at the end of this season and had rejected previous attempts to tie him down to a new deal.

Several European teams have been monitoring his progress and he looked certain to leave and probably join the likes of Jadon Sancho in the German Bundesliga.

Mikel Arteta has maintained that they will do all they can to make sure he signs a new deal.

It seems the Spaniard’s persuasive power has worked with the report claiming that he has agreed to sign a new deal at the club until 2025 and an announcement is imminent.

Balogun joins several attackers at the club and keeping him means the Gunners will likely get rid of the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah when the transfer window reopens.

Balogun scored two senior goals for Arsenal in the Europa League this season and will expect to see more opportunities in the next campaign.