Arsenal expected to make move for left-winger soon

Christos Tzolis enjoyed an outstanding season at Club Brugge, attracting interest from several of Europe’s leading clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Greek winger scored 17 goals and registered 23 assists in the Belgian Pro League last season, establishing himself as one of the most productive attacking players in Europe. His performances have reportedly placed him on the radar of a number of clubs seeking to strengthen their squads.

Arsenal have been monitoring Tzolis for several months and are believed to view him as a strong option as they assess potential additions to their attacking department.

Arsenal Consider Summer Move

The Gunners are reportedly planning for possible changes on the left wing, with Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli currently occupying the position. Arsenal believe there is room to strengthen that area of the squad and are continuing to evaluate several targets.

According to Give Me Sport, Arsenal are expected to make an approach for Tzolis in the coming weeks. The report states that the Greek international is regarded as one of the club’s priority targets and a player capable of improving the squad.

His impressive goal contributions and creative ability have made him an attractive option as Arsenal continue to identify players who can add greater quality to their attack.

Tzolis Among Leading Targets

Arsenal are expected to remain active throughout the transfer window as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season. Bringing in players capable of making an immediate impact remains one of the club’s key objectives.

Tzolis is reportedly one of the names high on Arsenal’s shortlist, although the club are also interested in Bradley Barcola as they consider their options in the wide attacking positions.

The coming weeks are likely to provide a clearer indication of Arsenal’s transfer plans, with Tzolis remaining one of the players being closely monitored as the Gunners continue their search for reinforcements. His performances last season have ensured that he is firmly established as a player attracting significant attention across Europe.

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