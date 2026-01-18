Arsenal expected to manage Saka’s minutes more going forward

Bukayo Saka was left out of the starting lineup for Arsenal’s match against Nottingham Forest, a decision that surprised a section of the fan base. Noni Madueke was handed a starting role instead, while Saka was introduced in the second half and came close to scoring what would have been a decisive winner.

Saka has been a key figure for the Gunners over the last seven years and remains one of the first names on the team sheet at the Emirates. His influence and consistency have made him central to Arsenal’s attacking play, which is why his absence from the starting side immediately attracted attention. Despite that status, Mikel Arteta has shown a willingness in recent weeks to rotate the attacker.

Arteta is balancing quality and protection

One clear pattern has emerged, with Arteta managing Saka’s involvement to avoid the risk of a long-term injury. Madueke, who impressed when he first arrived at the club, has benefited from this approach. Some supporters even suggested at one stage that Madueke could eventually replace Saka in the side. However, Saka has consistently demonstrated that he remains the stronger option and has retained his place whenever rotation has not been required.

In this case, the decision to start Saka on the bench was influenced by a niggle he carried into the Forest fixture. The coaching staff opted for caution, preferring to introduce him later rather than risk aggravating the issue. Madueke performed well in his role, providing energy and balance, but Saka’s cameo underlined his importance when he nearly changed the outcome of the match.

Managing minutes amid wider concerns

The careful handling of Saka is expected to continue. According to Football London, Arsenal intend to keep managing his minutes as they look to protect one of their most valuable assets. The club are mindful of the physical problems that have affected the squad in recent weeks and is keen to limit further issues where possible.

With the season reaching a demanding phase, Arsenal recognise the need to strike a balance between competitiveness and player welfare. Saka remains vital to their ambitions, but protecting him now may prove crucial in ensuring his availability for the challenges still to come.