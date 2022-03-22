Arsenal expected to return for Juventus star in the summer

Arthur was the subject of serious interest from Arsenal in the January transfer window.

The Brazilian has not been in his best form since he moved to Juventus from Barcelona.

As he struggled in the first half of the season, he and his Italian club felt he needed a new challenge.

Mikel Arteta wanted to work with the former Gremio man, but Arsenal wanted a deal until the end of the season, while his club and the midfielder wanted a longer loan deal with a buy clause included.

The deal broke down because of this difference and he has now remained in Italy.

Arsenal has made great progress since then, but they will still bolster their squad by the end of the campaign.

Calciomercato says they could return for Arthur, who still has a long-term deal at Juve.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arthur hasn’t been in stunning form since he moved to Juventus and it could be because of the Italian side’s tactics.

Dejan Kulusevski also struggled under Max Allegri, but he is now thriving in the Premier League.

If we can get Arthur on a season-long loan deal, we might get some value from that transfer.

