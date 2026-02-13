Arsenal expected to rotate the team for the game against Wigan

Arsenal remain active in all four competitions they entered at the start of the season, and the Gunners will be determined to avoid any upset when they face Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup this weekend. With ambitions still intact across multiple fronts, careful management of resources will be essential.

Arsenal have not secured a league title since 2004, and their most recent major honour came in the summer of 2020. Supporters have grown increasingly eager to see that barren spell brought to an end, and the current campaign offers a genuine opportunity to restore the club’s standing among English football’s elite. The prospect of lifting more than one trophy has inevitably raised expectations.

Managing Expectations and Momentum

The squad has shown resilience and consistency, keeping alive hopes of progressing deep into every competition. While talk of a potential quadruple may appear ambitious, Arsenal’s continued presence on all fronts sustains belief among the fan base. After years without sustained silverware success, concluding the season with multiple honours would represent a significant statement of intent.

However, competing in four tournaments inevitably stretches even the most talented squads. Balancing domestic and cup commitments requires rotation and strategic planning, particularly against lower league opposition who may view such fixtures as defining occasions.

Arteta Confirms Rotation Plans

As quoted by Arsenal Media, Mikel Arteta acknowledged that changes will be made. He said, “Yes, that’s what we’ve been doing. I mean, try to make sure that everybody is a big part of what we are doing in different competitions, and Sunday will be the same.”

Arteta’s comments indicate a commitment to squad involvement while maintaining competitive standards. Arsenal’s depth will now be tested, as they aim to progress without compromising their broader objectives across an increasingly demanding schedule.

