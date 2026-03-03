Arsenal News Gooner News

Arsenal expected to smash their revenue records again this season

Arsenal have revealed their financial results for the 2024/2025 season, reporting record revenue figures for the club.

Last term, the Gunners were involved in a prolonged title race but ultimately finished second to Liverpool, which was considered a setback. In Europe, they reached the semi-final of the Champions League before being eliminated by eventual winners PSG. Many feel that Arsenal could have lifted the trophy had they not lost to the French side, and there is optimism that they could surpass themselves in all competitions this term.

Strong Performance on the Pitch

The club have already reached the final of the Carabao Cup, improving on last season when they were knocked out at the semi-final stage. Their continued presence in multiple competitions ensures prolonged exposure, which translates into further financial gains. Such success off the pitch complements their sporting ambitions and provides stability for the club’s long-term plans.

Arsenal have maintained confidence in Mikel Arteta over an extended period, a decision that appears to make financial as well as sporting sense. Stefan Borson believes the club are on course to break revenue records once more.

Emirates Stadium
(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Revenue Growth Expected

He tells Football Insider, “I don’t think there’s any question about that. They’re going to get better this season in terms of if everything pans out in the way that it appears because, of course, they’re sat at the top of every table that they’re in and they’re in every competition.

“The chances are that this season they’re going to smash £700m at the top line. I think they’re going to almost certainly break £400m on the wages, getting much closer to City and Liverpool.”

The figures indicate a growing commercial and sporting presence, reflecting Arsenal’s ongoing ambitions both on and off the field. With strong performances and continued investment, the club are well placed to compete financially with the elite teams in English football while maintaining competitive squads across all competitions.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Forgotten  Arsenal man tipped to start against Brighton
Nwaneri proves he is equal to the task in Marseille’s win
Gabriel overtakes Laurent Koscielny in defender stats at Arsenal
Posted by

Tags Arsenal Finances

2 Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors