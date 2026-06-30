Arsenal expected to soon complete move for in-form Belgian league star

Arsenal have a genuine interest in Christos Tzolis following his outstanding 2025/26 season with Club Brugge, during which he scored 17 goals and provided 23 assists in the Belgian Pro League.

The winger has continued to improve over recent seasons, and his performances during the last campaign have established him as one of the most sought-after attacking players in Europe. Arsenal are now keen to add the forward to their squad as they continue strengthening ahead of the new season.

Over the past week, much of Arsenal’s attention has been focused on their pursuit of Bruno Guimaraes, although that has not reduced their interest in Tzolis as the club continues assessing multiple attacking options in the transfer market.

Arsenal Monitoring Attacking Reinforcements

According to a source close to the player, speaking to Football365, Arsenal remain firmly committed to signing Tzolis and are confident a deal can be completed before the beginning of next season.

With uncertainty surrounding the futures of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal are actively searching for a new wide forward capable of adding creativity and attacking output to the squad. Tzolis has emerged as one of the club’s preferred options in recent weeks due to his versatility and productivity in the final third.

The 24-year-old is widely regarded as one of the most exciting attacking talents in European football and is understood to be open to the possibility of joining a club of Arsenal’s stature if an agreement can be reached between the two sides.

Club Brugge Open To Potential Sale

Club Brugge has developed a reputation for selling leading players when suitable offers arrive and is unlikely to block a transfer should Arsenal meet their valuation for the winger. The Belgian side is expected to demand a substantial fee following Tzolis’ exceptional campaign.

Arsenal, however, are not believed to view the asking price as a major obstacle and remain optimistic about their chances of completing the transfer. Discussions are expected to continue as the Gunners attempt to strengthen their attacking options before the transfer window closes.

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