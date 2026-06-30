Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal expected to soon complete move for in-form Belgian league star

(Photo by Timothy Rogers/Getty Images)

Arsenal have a genuine interest in Christos Tzolis following his outstanding 2025/26 season with Club Brugge, during which he scored 17 goals and provided 23 assists in the Belgian Pro League.

The winger has continued to improve over recent seasons, and his performances during the last campaign have established him as one of the most sought-after attacking players in Europe. Arsenal are now keen to add the forward to their squad as they continue strengthening ahead of the new season.

Over the past week, much of Arsenal’s attention has been focused on their pursuit of Bruno Guimaraes, although that has not reduced their interest in Tzolis as the club continues assessing multiple attacking options in the transfer market.

Arsenal Monitoring Attacking Reinforcements

According to a source close to the player, speaking to Football365, Arsenal remain firmly committed to signing Tzolis and are confident a deal can be completed before the beginning of next season.

With uncertainty surrounding the futures of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal are actively searching for a new wide forward capable of adding creativity and attacking output to the squad. Tzolis has emerged as one of the club’s preferred options in recent weeks due to his versatility and productivity in the final third.

The 24-year-old is widely regarded as one of the most exciting attacking talents in European football and is understood to be open to the possibility of joining a club of Arsenal’s stature if an agreement can be reached between the two sides.

Club Brugge Open To Potential Sale

Club Brugge has developed a reputation for selling leading players when suitable offers arrive and is unlikely to block a transfer should Arsenal meet their valuation for the winger. The Belgian side is expected to demand a substantial fee following Tzolis’ exceptional campaign.

Arsenal, however, are not believed to view the asking price as a major obstacle and remain optimistic about their chances of completing the transfer. Discussions are expected to continue as the Gunners attempt to strengthen their attacking options before the transfer window closes.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Dan the Scout Names His World Cup Matchday 3 Best XI – Who’s In Yours?
“it is well-documented” Noni Madueke discusses his competition with Saka
Guimaraes v Burnley
Newcastle worries that Guimaraes could copy Isak as Arsenal persist
Posted by

Tags Christos Tzolis

3 Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  1. Not at all convinced by Tzolis as a replacement for Trossard so far.

    He’s done very well in Belgium obviously, he can clearly find the net, and he’s fairly robust. Like Trossard. He can easily play a full 90 any day (unlike Trossard). But his dribbling is average, he’s not very speedy, and his off the ball play also seems below par for this Arsenal side. Below Trossard levels at least. He’d probably be … OKAY … but I honestly think he would struggle to get anywhere close to his performances in Belgium against Premier League defences. I just think he’s another fallback option, and we’d be in much the same position we’ve been for the last few seasons if he was our only acquisition on the left. But if the club really, honestly thinks he’s got what it takes, far be it from me to second guess…

    Reply

  2. Bacola or Nico Williams for me
    That’s what you can call Trossard upgrade and Martinelli’s “boss”

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors