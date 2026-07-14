Arsenal expected to step up pursuit of Alvarez as soon as his World Cup ends

Julian Alvarez remains Arsenal’s dream signing this summer, and the Gunners have deliberately avoided making a strong move for the forward while he is representing Argentina at the 2026 World Cup, allowing him to focus fully on the tournament.

Although Alvarez has not enjoyed his most impressive World Cup campaign, he reminded everyone of his quality during Argentina’s match against Switzerland. His performance demonstrated why the national team continue to place their trust in him and why he is regarded as one of the standout players in the squad.

Arsenal prepared to wait

Arsenal know Alvarez well from his time in the Premier League with Manchester City before his move to Atletico Madrid in Spain. His experience in English football, combined with his proven quality at the highest level, has made him one of the club’s leading transfer targets.

The Gunners are determined to strengthen their squad with at least one high-profile addition during the current transfer window, and Alvarez is viewed as a player capable of improving the team after last season. His versatility and attacking ability have ensured he remains high on Arsenal’s shortlist.

Competition for his signature is expected to be fierce. Barcelona and Real Madrid are also interested in the Argentina international, and both clubs have reportedly submitted bids as they attempt to secure his services ahead of the new season.

Fierce competition for his signature

Despite the strong interest from Spain, Arsenal remain determined to compete for Alvarez and are prepared to make every effort to convince him to join Mikel Arteta’s squad.

As reported by La Nacion, Arsenal intend to wait until the World Cup has concluded before accelerating their pursuit of the forward. The club are unwilling to disrupt his focus during the tournament and instead plans to intensify their efforts once his international commitments have ended.

The report adds that Arsenal consider Alvarez to be one of their most important transfer targets this summer. However, they are also aware that the forward’s preferred destination is Barcelona, a factor that could make their pursuit significantly more challenging as the transfer window progresses.

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