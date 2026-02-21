Arsenal expected to use this season’s windfall to redevelop the Emirates

Arsenal are set to finish the season strongly across all competitions as they sit at the top of the Premier League table and have also impressed in the Champions League.
The Gunners possess some of the strongest players in English football within their current squad and have worked diligently to reach their present position. This campaign is shaping up to be a highly successful one on multiple fronts, which also carries significant financial implications for the club.
Supporters naturally concentrate on the prospect of signing elite players and lifting trophies, yet the ownership must also consider the broader business strategy. Mikel Arteta has faced sustained pressure to deliver silverware, and Arsenal’s extended run in the Champions League has elevated their profile while strengthening their financial standing.
Success on the Pitch Boosts Finances
Arsenal topped the league phase of the Champions League and have reached the final of the Carabao Cup, in addition to progressing in the FA Cup. Sustained success in these competitions not only enhances prestige but also generates considerable revenue through prize money, broadcasting rights and commercial growth.
Such achievements underline the progress made under Arteta and reflect the stability that has been built within the squad. Maintaining momentum through the closing stages of the season will be vital, both from a sporting and financial perspective.
Emirates Redevelopment Plans
According to Football Insider, a source has indicated that Arsenal must seize this moment of success. The report reveals that the club have serious plans to further redevelop the Emirates Stadium, with increased revenue from this season expected to play a crucial role in facilitating those ambitions during the summer.
A strong financial performance would provide the flexibility required to invest in infrastructure while also sustaining competitiveness on the pitch. As Arsenal continue to compete for honours, the alignment between sporting success and long-term planning appears central to their strategy moving forward.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
LBI will have some input on what we can and can’t do, but as far as I’m aware, the planned redevelopment isn’t much more than adding safe standing at either end. I doubt if the ‘build upwards’ that I’ve read elsewhere will come to anything.
Instead of increasing the capacity, why don’t the club just double the price of the tickets and fleece the current 60 thousand fans that already attend.
Just in case I’ve rattled anyone with this post, my tongue is very much in my cheek.
Or is it?. 🤔🤦♂️😂
I had a season ticket from the new stadium opening in 2006 and gave it up in 2015, prices these days are crazy and they will only increase with rich tourists from all over the world happy to pay, it’s no longer the people’s game and just a sport for the mega rich to have a day out.
Dave,
I fear that you’re right with you’re comments.👍
Isn’t it strange though Dave that the club is saying that no one is giving up their season tickets and the waiting list is as long as it was when The Emirates opened its doors?
Seems to me that people are deciding how to spend their money (just as you did of course) and budgeting to ensure they can still support the club….. at least that’s the case with me.
Ken1945,
Just a comment on you’re post to Dave. You say that you budget accordingly, well good for you.
But sadly there are those who can’t budget, and it’s them I feel sorry for.
That’s where it’s wrong regarding ticket prices, the clubs don’t give any thought to the poorer fan.
Could be your heads up your a**e Derek and, regarding your tongue, what cheek are you referring too? 🤔😝
Why are you so worried about other people spending their money the way they want?
Of course, the windfall is all down to our success to date this season and I’m sure the reported 100,000 waiting list for season tickets and, hopefully, more dedicated Gooners will be able to spend their money supporting the club they love.
Ken1945,
I’m not worried, I don’t know why me giving my opinion rattles you so much. And don’t deny it because it clearly does.
Dave’s post is accurate to. This game is clearly not for the working man anymore. The fact you choose to pay is fair enough. And the same goes for anyone else.
But it doesn’t make me wrong as far as my opinion goes. The game went to the wall the moment the players got these obsene amounts of money.
And then you have to listen to clubs coming out and saying they need to put up prices to compete with the wages. Well who’s fault is that, it’s the club and the owners fault in the first place for giving these players their obsene wages.
And don’t get me wrong, if I was a player I’d gladly except the money if it was offered to me. If these clubs are mug enough to offer such stupid money, who’s going to turn it down.
You’re first line just confirms to me, just how rattled my opinion gets you on this particular subject.
I’ve never had a problem with whoever wants to pay the ticket prices. But I just see football for what it is, and it’s not very nice from the financial front that a lot of people can’t afford.
Obviously, you don’t give a flying fig about that and why would you.
As I’ve said in the past, this is one issue we’ll have to agree to disagree.
no title in 22 years is success ?
said it before , the Koronke are genius business people the way they have manipulated some fans