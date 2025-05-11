Arsenal expected to win the race for Swedish star striker

According to TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook, the Gunners are frontrunners to land Sporting starman Victor Gyökeres. He even revealed that Arsenal’s Premier League rivals believe the Gunners will win the race for his signature. Since joining Sporting in 2023, the Swede has been a goal scoring machine. His tally of 95 goals – and counting – in just these two seasons is quite the number indeed and I don’t think anyone even comes close in Europe’s top-five leagues. A lot have questioned his capability of replicating these numbers in a more competitive league but that should take nothing away from his goal scoring ability, he is lethal! Unsurprisingly, his goal scoring exploits have drawn admiring glances from the heavy hitters in recent months.
Arsenal have been a constant name throughout so they will be boosted by the news above. The Gunners have been linked to forwards such as Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko in recent months as well but a deal for Gyökeres will be cheaper in comparison. It is believed that Sporting would accept an amount significantly less than his £85m release clause with that figure thought to be £58.5m. This will provide the Gunners with a small incentive to prioritize his signing over more expensive options. With that said maybe Arsenal needs to spend big to sign a player that fits the system.
Arsenal’s need for a lethal finisher has been well documented throughout this campaign. Their recent 3-1 aggregate defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain exemplified the need perfectly as the Gunners failed to score multiple goals despite generating a higher XG. That loss meant that the gooners were doomed to yet another year of waiting as that first major title proves elusive. Part of the reason why it has is the absence of that X factor up front, the club surely are aware of this hence my quiet optimism for the summer window!
Back to Victor Gyökeres, would he be the answer were Arsenal to make a move? Opinions are much appreciated in the comments gooners!
BENJAMIN KENNETH
