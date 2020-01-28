According to the Telegraph, Arsenal are expecting Barcelona to make an approach for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the January transfer window closes on Friday night.
The Telegraph’s Matt Law claims that the La Liga champions have targeted our talisman as their prime option to replace the injured Luis Suarez.
It’s claimed that the Blaugrana are set to enquire about Aubameyang’s signing, if this approach is knocked back by the Gunners they’ll then focus their efforts on signing Valencia’s Rodrigo Moreno.
Fortunately the Telegraph report that the north London outfit’s expected price-tag in excess of £50m is likely to price the Catalan giants out of a deal.
Aubameyang has established himself as our main man since joining from Borussia Dortmund two years ago for a reported fee of £56m, as per BBC Sport.
The 30-year-old got his hands on the Premier League’s Golden Boot last season and he looks set to mount a serious challenge for the honour this term as well.
The Gabon superstar has also become Arsenal’s captain in recent months, meaning his potential exit would have an even bigger impact on the dressing room.
Barcelona will NEVER bid for Aubameyang, since they already have Griezmann, Dembele, Fati, Perez and Messi upfront
They might prefer to get a young forward instead
I dont think MA will sell him,please look at the transcript of the post match conference yesterday…