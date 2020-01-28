According to the Telegraph, Arsenal are expecting Barcelona to make an approach for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the January transfer window closes on Friday night.

The Telegraph’s Matt Law claims that the La Liga champions have targeted our talisman as their prime option to replace the injured Luis Suarez.

It’s claimed that the Blaugrana are set to enquire about Aubameyang’s signing, if this approach is knocked back by the Gunners they’ll then focus their efforts on signing Valencia’s Rodrigo Moreno.

Fortunately the Telegraph report that the north London outfit’s expected price-tag in excess of £50m is likely to price the Catalan giants out of a deal.