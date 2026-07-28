Arsenal expecting two more stars to join pre-season before their next match

Arsenal have jetted off to Spain to continue their pre-season preparations, and they will be joined there by two more players returning from an extended break after representing their country at the World Cup.

The Gunners have played at least one behind-closed-doors friendly so far, but they will now take part in more matches as their preparation for the new season continues. The team have travelled to Spain for a training camp as they work towards being fully prepared for the campaign ahead.

Arsenal preparing for another demanding season

Arsenal are the defending champions in England, and they reached the final of the Champions League last season, meaning there are significant expectations placed on them this term. The team will be aiming to meet those expectations and continue their success.

The mistake they must avoid is the one Liverpool made after becoming champions in 2025. Arsenal will therefore work hard during their training sessions to ensure they are ready to compete and have the opportunity to win the crown again.

The club know that maintaining success requires continued focus and preparation. Their work during pre-season will be important as they look to begin the new campaign in strong condition and remain competitive across their competitions.

Gabriel and Martinelli set to join squad

According to Standard Sports, Gabriel and Gabriel Martinelli will both join the group in Spain before their next friendly match. They will continue their preparations for the new term, although they are not expected to feature in that game.

Both players represented Brazil at the World Cup, where the team reached the round of 16. They will now hope to enjoy another successful season with Arsenal and add more medals to their collections.

Martinelli’s future could still be uncertain, however, as he could be sold this summer. Regardless of what happens, both players are expected to continue their preparations as Arsenal look ahead to another important season.

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