Arsenal expects injured man to return by the first week of next month

Kieran Tierney is expected to start training with the Arsenal first team from the first week of next month, according to The Sun.

The defender underwent surgery earlier in the year and he has been sidelined since then.

He skipped Arsenal’s last few games of the season and they missed his presence as Nuno Tavares struggled in those fixtures.

The former Celtic man has continued his rehab and missed Scotland’s recent matches as he prepares to return for next season as fit as possible.

The report claims he is now expected to return to first-team training on the 8th of July, which will come as a timely boost for Mikel Arteta’s team.

Tierney remains the best left-back in the squad and Arsenal will need him to be fit for most of the campaign if they want to achieve their goals for next season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney’s injury problems should bother us because he is our best left-back. If Tavares had stepped up to deliver consistent performances, we wouldn’t miss the Scotsman too much.

But that isn’t the case, and we probably need to sign a new player for that position before the end of this transfer window.