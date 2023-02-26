Arsenal expects Manchester City to end their interest in star man

Bukayo Saka has reportedly agreed to a new deal with Arsenal, which will keep him at the Emirates for at least five years.

Arsenal fans can relax more now and know he will be in their squad for the foreseeable future, but will his suitors leave him alone?

The attacker was being circled by the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, who hoped to take advantage of his contract situation to add him to their squads.

As he agrees to a new contract, Football Insider says the Gunners believe City will end their pursuit of his signature, at least for now, knowing it would be much harder to convince the Euro 2020 finalist to leave.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is our poster boy and we cannot lose him for any price if we want to sustain this season’s success.

The Englishman is a major contributor to our position on the league table now and he would get a lot of credit if we win the title.

Imagine if we lose the attacker at the end of this season. That almost guarantees we will not perform well in the next campaign.

With his new deal, we would also demand the highest price for a player ever and no club can pay it.

